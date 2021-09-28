Hontiveros, Diokno also named guest candidates

MANILA -- The Liberal Party has named five candidates in its initial senatorial slate for the 2022 elections.

In its National Executive Council meeting held Tuesday, the party formally nominated former Sen. Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino IV and re-electionists Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and detained Senator Leila De Lima to be part of its Senate slate.

The party also passed a resolution endorsing Akbayan Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Atty. Chel Diokno as part of its initial list of guest senatorial candidates.

The resolution described them as “candidates from outside [LP’s] ranks, who are aligned with its principles and values and as such are reliable partners in advancing its program of government."

Pangilinan, De Lima, Hontiveros, and Diokno have earlier said they intend to seek public office anew in 2022.

Aquino, however, told ABS-CBN News in July that there's a possibility he will not run for public office in next year's elections.

The party also passed a resolution granting Vice President Leni Robredo full authority and discretion in initiating talks and coming up with agreements, as well as identifying and assembling a united national slate of candidates for President, Vice President and Senators, “while respecting her preference on the elective position she may decide to run for, if any."

Robredo has said that she is still hopeful that the opposition's unification talks for the 2022 elections will prosper before the closing of the filing of candidacy next month.

Robredo has repeatedly talked about the need to consolidate all opposition forces to beat administration candidates in the 2022 polls.

She has said she was in no hurry to decide given the deadline of filing of COCs on Oct. 8.