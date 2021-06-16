Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno says to run again in 2022 elections

MANILA - Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno announced Wednesday his intent to run in next year's national elections, days after opposition coalition 1Sambayan nominated him for the position of president or vice president.

Diokno, 60, made the announcement in a tweet, but did not specify which position he will seek.

"Yes, to be clear: I will run in 2022. It's difficult now to make a final decision about what position, and I never aspired for President or VP, which 1Sambayan has nominated me for," he said.

"I think it's important that ordinary Filipinos and the youth have a voice," the former senatorial candidate said.

Diokno failed to clinch a Senate seat during the 2019 midterm elections, settling for the 21st spot.

Despite this, the rights defender said his intent to run was anchored on the need to fix the Philippine justice system, which would not happen "unless people in power see the problem and do something about it."

"I've been a lawyer for three decades, everyday I work on my Free Legal Helpdesk, and I've seen it firsthand. I know how we should fix our justice system," he said.

Diokno earned a Philosophy degree from the University of the Philippines and a Juris Doctor of Laws from the Northern Illinois University College of Law where he graduated magna cum laude.

A bar passer both in the Philippines and the United States, Diokno is executive director of the Diokno Law Center, and the chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) that has been providing free legal assistance to human rights victims since its establishment in 1974.

He was former dean of the DLSU College of Law.

Senator Grace Poe and Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, 2 out of 1Sambayan's six nominees, already turned down the nominations.

The remaining nominees, however, are yet to announce their clear intention to run for next year's upcoming elections, which experts say would be battled mostly through social media due to the pandemic.

The 1Sambayan seeks to field a single slate against the candidates of the administration during next year's elections.

