1Sambayan names possible candidates for president, VP in 2022 elections

MANILA— Political coalition 1Sambayan on Saturday bared six names of its potential candidates for president and vice president in the 2022 elections as it hopes to unify the opposition and field a single tandem.

1Sambayan named Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Grace Poe, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, CIBAC Party-list Rep. Eddie Villanueva, Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos, and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno as its possible nominees for the country's top two posts.

During the coalition's presentation, the convenors said they chose the candidates based on their character, personal and public integrity, competence, track record, as well as their projects and advocacies.

Lawyer Howard Calleja, one of the coalition's co-convenors, earlier said 1Sambayan also took into consideration the candidates' track record and stand on issues such as pandemic response, jobs, hunger, West Philippine Sea, and rule of law, among others.

Calleja earlier in the day pointed out that the group came up with the list out of the many names given to them for the presidency and vice presidency.

The move came less than 4 months before the filing of candidacy, and as the country marked its 123rd Independence Day.

CANDIDATES FOR PRESIDENT

Robredo earlier said she is open to run for the country's top post but emphasized she had to take some things into consideration.

Her camp added that she could wait until late September to announce her final decision.

Poe, whose presidential bid in 2016 was tainted with a disqualification case due to citizenship issues, topped the senatorial polls in 2019.

She had branded herself as an independent candidate in her campaigns.

Trillanes, a vocal critic of the administration, had also expressed his intention to run as president as early as May.

The former lawmaker even said he is eyeing the presidency should Robredo decide not to run for the post. He lost his vice presidential bid in 2016.

Villanueva, an evangelist, had lost presidential bids in 2004 and 2010.

Santos, a former Batangas governor, has never sought a post higher than the House of Representatives, while Diokno lost a senatorial bid in 2019.

1Sambayan, launched in March this year, seeks to unify opposition parties in the 2022 national election.

It is led by key political figures and former senior government officials, including former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, and former foreign affairs chief Albert del Rosario.

More details to follow.