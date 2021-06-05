Robredo could wait to announce 2022 plans ‘as late as September’, says spokesman

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the nation from her office to offer anew additional recommendations to the country's COVID-19 response, and to send a message of unity amid this crisis. The video address, which was aired Monday, September 28, 2020. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA—Vice-President Leni Robredo could wait to announce her plans for the 2022 national elections “as late as September” — or much nearer to the period to file certificates of candidacy — her spokesperson said Friday.

Robredo on Friday said she remained "open" to running for president, acknowledging that was possible after having said she was more attracted to local government posts.

Her spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, said she would categorically state her intention to run for a national or local post around September, a month before the filing of candidacy to the Commission of Elections (Comelec) set October 1 to 8.

"I’ve heard her say that it could be as late as September. It could be sooner than September. But quite honestly, the only person who can say at this point is her. She’s going through her own process," Gutierrez said in a television interview on Friday.

He said Robredo is "weighing this (decision) very carefully," adding that it is too soon for any candidate to announce their political plans.

"The person who runs ahead of the pack this early usually gets shot. That’s the lesson we have learned, you know, in previous elections and previous campaigns before," Gutierrez said.

"She takes her responsibility as the leader of the opposition very seriously. And in her own time, she will make her decision known."

ROBREDO AS GOVERNOR?

He also responded to a claim of a former lawmaker who said Robredo plans to run for governor in her home province Camarines Sur, citing her supposed transferring of residence to meet the requirement for this post.

"She and her siblings last year, after the death of their mother, decided to procure their property outside of kasalukuyang tinitirhan nila ngayon (the place where they are currently living) because of, well, the sad memories associated with that place . . . That was a family decision on their part," Gutierrez said.

Former Senate Antonio Trillanes IV earlier backed the speculation, and said he was eyeing to replace Robredo as the presidential candidate of opposition coalition 1SAMBAYAN as she was reportedly eyeing the governorship.

The Liberal Party, Trillanes said, is prepared to support the country's second top official if she finally decides to run for president.

Coalition 1SAMBAYAN has said Robredo remains part of the potential candidates they are considering for the 2022 elections.

She ranked 5th in the latest Pulse Asia survey of most preferred presidential candidates for next year.

