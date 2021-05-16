Robredo finds local position more attractive, but 'open to all options' in 2022

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the nation from her office to offer anew additional recommendations to the country's COVID-19 response, and to send a message of unity amid this crisis. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday she remains "open" to running for any possible position in the 2022 national elections even as she admitted she is more attracted to local positions.

Former Senate Antonio Trillanes IV earlier said he was eyeing to replace Robredo as the presidential candidate of opposition coalition 1SAMBAYAN as she was reportedly going to run for governor. Robredo's spokesman has since denied the report.

"Mula last year, sinabi ko na open ako sa lahat ng options. At ano yung options na yun? Tumakbo ako ng pangulo, governor, congressman, mayor. Or hindi na ako tumakbo at all - yun ang gusto ng mga anak ko," Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

(Since last yea,r I said I was open to all options--for me to run as president, governor, congressman, mayor. Or to not run at all, which is what my children want.)

"Di ko nga alam kung kakandidato pa ako. Mas attractive sa 'kin ang local. Ang hinahanap ko kasi yung engagement sa ground. Ever since, ang trabaho ko, sa communities. Despite that, naiintindihan ko may responsibilities ako. Kaya nga, hindi pa ako sarado na hindi ako magkakandidatong Presidente."

(I'm not even sure yet if I will run again. But local positions are more attractive for me because I always look for engagement on the ground. Ever since, my work has been in communities. Despite that, I also acknowledged that I have responsibilities to fulfill. That's why, I am not yet certain about not running for President.)

Robredo is the chairperson of the Liberal Party.

The Vice President said reports that she would run in the gubernatorial race surfaced after she arranged for the construction of her family's property outside their hometown Naga City following her mother's death last year.

She has only gone home to Naga twice this year, she added.

"Hindi pa po ako nagche-change ng registration kasi wala pang desisyon," she said.

(I have not changed my registration yet because I have no decision yet.)

"Kung may desisyon na ako, bakit ko naman itatago?... Walang desisyon dahil subsob na subsob tayo sa pandemic...Kung ako ang tatanungin, anything is possible at this point."

(Why would I hide it if I have made my decision? There's no decision because we are busy with the pandemic. If you'll ask me, anything is possible at this point.)

Robredo had ranked 5th in the latest Pulse Asia survey of most preferred presidential candidates for next year.

1SAMBAYAN convenor, lawyer Howard Calleja said Robredo remains part of the potential candidates the coalition was considering.

"We have not heard anything from Vice President Leni. So, as far as 1SAMBAYAN is concerned, Vice President Leni is still part of the process," he said last week.