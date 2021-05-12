VP spox: Not true Robredo running for Governor of CamSur next year

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the nation from her office to offer anew additional recommendations to the country's COVID-19 response, and to send a message of unity amid this crisis. The video address, which was aired Monday, September 28, 2020. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA - The spokesperson of Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said there is "no truth" to reports she is preparing to run for Governor of Camarines Sur, her home province, as she supposedly has not decided anything yet for next year's general elections.

In a statement, lawyer Barry Gutierrez said Robredo is focused on helping Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She has not made a decision regarding the 2022 elections, and there is absolutely no truth to the claim that she is making 'preparations' to run for governor of Camarines Sur," said Gutierrez.

Robredo's camp issued the statement after former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV earlier in the day said he is eyeing to replace Robredo as the presidential bet of opposition coalition 1SAMBAYAN in the 2022 elections.

His decision was made, according to him, "in view of VP Leni's preparations to run for Governor of Camarines Sur in 2022."

Even as he denied Trillanes' statement, Gutierrez said Robredo "remains open to all options, including a possible candidacy for President."

"At the appropriate time, she will personally convey her decision on this matter," said Gutierrez.

But with the pandemic still present, "this is not a time for politicking but for working for the people's welfare," he added.

Robredo in November said gunning for the presidency was "always a possibility," though she preferred a local post.

The country's second top official emerged as the 5th most preferred presidential candidate for next year, according to Pulse Asia's most recent survey.

Atty. Howard Calleja of 1SAMBAYAN said Robredo remains part of the potential candidates the coalition is considering.

"We have not heard anything from Vice President Leni. So, as far as 1SAMBAYAN is concerned, Vice President Leni is still part of the process," Calleja said in an online forum.

"Senator Sonny (Trillanes) has always been considered as part of the nominees or candidates for 1SAMBAYAN. So, this only pushes the process together well... The exact process or the details of the process will be out soon for the public and for everybody to understand and participate," he added.

1SAMBAYAN, a coalition of different groups led by former high-ranking officials of the country, was launched last March to seek a single slate of national candidates in the 2022 elections to counter the Duterte administration's bets.

- with reports from Johnson Manabat and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News