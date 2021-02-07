Robredo urges supporters to raise funds for those in need, not for possible 2022 bid

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a visit to the town of Dingalan, Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, to lead the ceremonial turnover of boats for fishermen who lost their livelihood due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses. The assistance was made possible by the fundraising drive of OVP’s Angat Buhay partner, Kaya Natin Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday expressed her appreciation for the amount of support she has received for a possible 2022 election bid but urged her followers not to be distracted during the pandemic.

Robredo had ranked 5th in a Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates in 2022. The President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, topped the list.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa suporta ng napakaraming tao. Pero, ako, aaminin ko, gaya sa'min, pang-araw-araw grabe yung ginagawa namin kasi nasa gitna tayo ng napakalaking kahirapan. Basta sa opisina namin, tuloy ang trabaho. Parang hindi tama na ako mismo, politika na ang inaasikaso, kasi grabe yung taghirap ngayon," she said in her weekly radio show.

(I thank many people for their support. But I will admit, we're busy with our daily activities as we're in the middle of great adversity. Work is continuous in our office. It doesn't seem right that I will prioritize politics during this difficult time.)

"Matagal pa naman ang eleksyon, next year pa... Ngayon, ayaw muna natin magpa-distract. Meron pong tamang panahon para dyan."

(The election next year is still far. We don't want to be distracted right now. There's a right time for that.)

Robredo urged her supporters to instead raise funds for those severely hit by the pandemic.

"Dapat yung 2022, last 'yun sa isip nating lahat. Baka pwedeng i-channel muna natin ang ating energy sa paghanap ng paraan para matulungan," she said.

(The 2022 national elections should be the last thing on our minds. Maybe we can channel our energy in looking for ways to help.)

"Kung merong gustong mag-fundraise okay naman yun, pero hindi para sa’kin. Ang gawin po natin, para sa mga kababayan natin."

(If anyone wants to raise funds, that's alright. But don't do it for me, do it for the public.)

Robredo thanked her supporters, whom she said were also on the receiving end of criticisms.

"Maraming salamat sa sakripisyo niyo rin. Yung mga sumusuporta sa'kin, talagang nabubugbog din ng napakaraming trolls sa social media. Sila na nangangahas, saludo po ako na hindi (nila) iniinda ang pangungutya at mga nadadamay dahil sa mga naninira sa akin," she said.

(Thank you also for your sacrifice. My supporters are also hit by trolls on social media. I salute you for not minding and not being affected by all the criticism hurled at me.)

