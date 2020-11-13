Home  >  News

In clapback to critics, Robredo posts work day details

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2020 07:48 PM



MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo does online meetings in the morning, catches lunch inside the vehicle, and works with a lean team as she goes around areas devastated by typhoons. 

This she revealed in various posts in social media, as critics accused her of mobilizing media to show off her relief efforts. 

"Kagabi, lima lang kami. Kami-kami din po nagpi-picture and video and kung anu-ano pa. 'Yung may hawak ng phone, masyadong mahiyain. Ayaw magpakita. Nagagawa ko trabaho ko [nang] maayos dahil sa kanila," she said in a video uploaded on Facebook while showing her team for the relief operations.



"Sabi ng trolls, lagi [raw kaming] may kasamang media. Hindi po totoo. Ang totoo, kami lang anim 'yung magkakasama sa ikot," she added.

In a separate tweet, the Philippines' second-highest official also detailed how she spends her workday. 


"Speaking engagement in the morning, and the rest of the day ahead visiting communities. Nagbaon na kami para sure," she said, posting a photo of her holding fish crackers. 

Robredo was among the first public officials to visit areas inundated by typhoon Ulysses like Marikina City and Rizal. 

Sometimes, Robredo also issues statements to debunk fake reports. 

Robredo earlier said that personal presence of government officials during relief operations gives hope and assurance to Filipinos affected by calamities. 

She added that having access to public officials without worrying about formalities is appreciated by residents in need.

She also expressed frustration in the aftermath of Typhoon Rolly, saying investment in disaster mitigation remained inadequate.

 

