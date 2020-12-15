Robredo to critics of OVP's housing project: 'Tumulong na lang'

Workers, volunteers and recipients of the BAHAYanihan, the Office of the Vice President’s housing initiative with various partners for families affected by recent typhoons, build a house at the project's first site in Brgy. Mauraro in Guinobatan, Albay on Saturday. The initiative aims to provide homes in safer areas for recipients who used to live in danger zones. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday urged critics of her office's housing project "to just help" instead of bad-mouthing their post-typhoon rehabilitation efforts.

In her Facebook page, the Vice President responded to online comments questioning the durability of the houses intended for those affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses in November.

The housing project of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and its private partners, dubbed BAHAYanihan, aims to build "safer homes" for families affected by the recent typhoons.

"Instead of trolling, baka gusto nilang tumulong na lang silang mag-build. Sweat equity lang, yung gastos ng materyales sa amin," Robredo said.

Robredo posted a screenshot of a comment from a supposed civil engineer that said the houses being constructed lacked basic elements of construction such as a "column" and "footing of any sort."

There, Robredo clarified that the photos her office had posted were from the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, while the others are just mock-up houses, and not the actual structure they have built.

"Last Saturday, we worked on the concrete flooring of the first few houses. Wala pa pong naitatayo," Robredo explained.

The Vice President also stressed that the project is being supervised by the United Architects of the Philippines - Daraga-Cagsawa Chapter.

The Bicol University College of Engineering is also a partner of the OVP for the training of the beneficiaries as well as volunteers.

"As part of their sweat equity, the partner beneficiaries will undergo trainings from our partners to build the units. They will be supervised by our partner architects and skilled workers," Robredo said.

The Vice President said that a reputable architectural firm designed the houses, similar to the ones built in Angat Buhay Village in Marawi City.