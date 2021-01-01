Leni camp on 2022 elections survey: 'Masyado pang maaga'

Vice President Leni Robredo delivers her report on her brief stint as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs in Quezon City on January 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo said “they do not really pay much mind" to early survey results ahead of the 2022 elections, as she ranked 5th in the Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates.

In a statement, her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said Robredo is focused on pandemic and calamity response efforts, adding that the 2022 elections are “a long way away.”

"Masyado pang maaga para sa pamumulituka at pakikipag-gitgitan para sa eleksyon," he said.

(It's too early to politicize and jostle for the elections.)

Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte emerged number 1 in the survey, followed by former senator and losing vice-presidenital candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos and Senator Grace Poe who were both tied at second place at 14 percent.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ranked third, while Manny Pacquiao placed fourth.

Robredo in July said she had no plans in running for a higher office amid calls for her to run in the 2022 presidential polls.

"Ang record ko sa politika, wala akong pinlano—iyong pag-congressman ko, pag-VP. Hindi ko pinlano, dumating na lang," Robredo said in a radio interview in July.

(My record in politics was not planned. My being a congressman, vice president, I did not plan that. The opportunity just came.)

Robredo is widow to the late long-time Naga City mayor and former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, who first served as lawmaker before being elected Vice President.