1Sambayan's possible presidential nominees to set aside personal interest: convenor

Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Grace Poe, and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Opposition coalition 1Sambayan trusts its possible nominees in next year's elections would set aside their personal interests as the group seeks only one candidate to run for president, one of its convenors said Wednesday.

The coalition has met with Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Grace Poe, and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, said lawyer Howard Calleja.

The group is also considering Senator Nancy Binay as its possible presidential nominee, Calleja earlier said.

"I trust our conversations with them that their personal interest can be set aside towards the bigger interest which is of the nation and of the people. I think that resonates to all the candidates we have talked to," he told ANC's Headstart.

The coalition remains open to meeting with Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who had said the group earlier "precluded" him from being endorsed as a presidential candidate in the 2022 national elections.

"We are not closing the door as long as you support the democratic principles, rule of law, abhor extrajudicial killings, and protect the Philippines' sovereign rights," he said.

Calleja also denied that the coalition was "dilawan" or yellow, the color associated with the opposition Liberal Party, which was among its members.

The Liberal Party is only part of the coalition, which now has 24 convenors, said Calleja.

"That’s the sad part of this administration, it is them who are labeling those criticizing the administration as yellow or opposition," he said.

"What’s clear is this administration is bad. We’re not saying we are good. There’s nothing perfect in this world. What we’re giving the Filipino is a better alternative than what we have today. What we’re giving the Filipino is a better roadmap for recovery not only for 6 years but for next decades to come."