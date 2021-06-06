VP Robredo seeks lone presidential nominee for opposition

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo hold a candle light rally as they troop to the gates of Congress in Quezon City on February 24, 2021 urging her to run for the 2022 presidential elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday she seeks only one presidential candidate to represent the opposition in next year's elections.

Robredo reiterated that she has yet to decide whether to run for a national or local position in the 2022 polls.

"Ang pinupush ko, sana magkaroon lang ng isang kandidato para sa lahat na wala sa admin. 'Yun ang nilalakad ko ngayon," she said in her weekly radio show.

(I'm pushing for one candidate to represent all those who are not with the administration. That's what I'm working on right now.)

"Alam ng mga kausap ko at mga tao dito na makakapag-decide lang ako with finality kung tatakbo ako sa local 'pag naayos ko na ang national."

(The people I'm talking with know I can't decide with finality if I'll run for a local position until I worked out the national level.)

The 1SAMBAYAN political coalition, which seeks to nominate a single slate for the opposition, has welcomed Robredo's remark that she was open to running for presidency.

Robredo earlier said she remains open to running for president next year after a former lawmaker said she would run for governor of her home province Camarines Sur in the 2022 polls, and has supposedly transferred her residence to meet the requirement for this post.

She denied the claim.

The Vice President said she last met former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. in February as he urged her to run for governor in next year's elections.

"Yung lokal, okay sa'kin. Pero may responsibility ako na iba. Yung sense of duty ko naman, mataas. Ang pag-decide ko ay hindi based sa aking personal convenience," she said.

(I'm good with a local position but I have other responsibilities. My sense of duty is high. I can't decide based on personal convenience.)