Hontiveros to seek reelection in 2022 polls

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, gives a privilege speech after filing a bill, along with other women senators, to address the gender–differentiated means of women during the COVID—19 pandemic and other public health concerns, emergencies and disasters at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on March 8, 2021. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday said she would seek reelection in next year's polls.

The senator, who assumed office in 2016, said she looks forward to a "broader unity" among Filipinos in the 2022 elections.

"Gusto ko maging bahagi ng united front, isang mas malawak na pagkakaisa not just among us usual suspects of opposition but broader unity among Filipinos. Lahat tayo na kahit hindi oposisyon basta gusto ng ibang klase at mas mabuting administrasyon," she told ANC's Headstart.

(I want to be a part of a united front, a broader unity not just among us usual suspects of opposition but broader unity among Filipinos. All of us, even those not in the opposition, who want another kind and a better administration.)

"I feel all the more yung tungkulin ko hindi lang bilang isang poilitiko, bilang isang aktibista to hope and to contribute that hope actively towards how I see myself in the next months."

(I feel all the more my responsibility not just as a politician but as an activist, to hope and to contribute that hope actively towards how I see myself in the next months.)

Hontiveros ran twice under Liberal Party in the 2010 and 2013 polls but failed to secure a spot in the Senate. She had served as Akbayan Party-list representative from 2004 to 2010.