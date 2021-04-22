Pacquiao tops preferred 2022 senatorial bets in latest Pulse Asia survey

Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Senator Manny Pacquiao topped again Pulse Asia's latest survey on the Filipinos' preferred senatorial candidates for next year's national elections, the pollster said on Thursday.

The boxer-turned-politician led the list of preferred candidates with 58.9 percent backing among respondents.

He was followed by Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno with 53 percent.

Pulse Asia noted that among 57 individuals named in the survey conducted Feb. 22 - March 3 this year, 15 "would have a statistical chance of winning if the May 2022 elections coincided with the conduct of survey interviews."

Most of the preferred to win the senatorial seat are either present or former members of Congress.

Among the strong contenders for the Senate seat are broadcaster Raffy Tulfo with 48.1 percent, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio with 47.5 percent, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero with 46.6, and Deputy House Speaker Loren Legarda with 46.2 percent.

They all share the 3rd to 7th places, according to the survey. Duterte-Carpio topped the preferred presidential candidates in the same poll.

Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano also had 44.4 percent backing (3rd to 8th places), followed by son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Bongbong Marcos Jr., with 40.7 percent (7th to 10th places), Senators Panfilo Lacson and Juan Miguel Zubiri with 38.1 each (8th to 11th places), and TV personality Willie Revillame with 34.1 percent (9th to 11 places).

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian were also favored by respondents with 30.1 percent and 28.1 percent, respectively.

Estrada is within the 12th-to-15th-place statistical ranking, while Gatchalian is at the 12th to 16th places.

Completing the list are former Vice President Jejomar Binay and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. Both are at the 12th to 17th places.

Sen. Nancy Binay on Thursday denied talk that her father, former vice president Binay, is posturing to run in the 2022 national elections, as the latter has been actively issuing commentary on social media.

Pacquiao in late last year also led the possible senatorial bets preferred by Filipinos for the 2022 general elections.

Tulfo, Moreno, and Duterte-Carpio were also among top contenders then, according to Pulse Asia.

The latest survey involved 2,400 adult respondents who were interviewed face-to-face.

The poll had a ± 2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level, the pollster said.

Pulse Asia said the survey was not commissioned.

"Pulse Asia Research’s pool of academic fellows takes full responsibility for the design and conduct of the survey, as well as for analyses it makes based on the survey data," they noted.

"In keeping with our academic nature, no religious, political, economic, or partisan group influenced any of these processes."