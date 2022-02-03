'Wala pong pera sa pulitika': Robin Padilla denies Senate bid a way to earn money

Actor Robin Padilla during the PDP-Laban campaign sortie held at the Marikina Hotel and Convention Center on March 20, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Actor Robin Padilla on Thursday denied he is running for senator to earn money, saying his status as the "Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema" means he will never run out work.

"Wala pong pera sa pulitika. Hindi ako yung klase na kikita dito," he said when asked if he is joining politics because of a possible slowdown in job offers after ABS-CBN's franchise woes.

"Maayos naman po ang aking buhay. Di naman po ako nagyayabang, iba naman po ang stature ko. Tatanggapin po ako ng kahit anong network at sa presyong gusto ko. Ako po'y di nawawalan ng trabaho. Ako po'y pumasok sa politika dahil gusto ko na talaga 'yung sinasabi kong pagbabago."

(I have a good life. I'm not boasting, but I have a different stature. I can work at any network at the price I want. I don't run out of work. I got into politics because I really want the change I've been saying for so long.)

Padilla declined to be called a politician, saying he is a "revolutionary" who wants to see a shift to a federal form of government.

"Naniwala ako sa maraming pangulo na dumaan na kinampanya ko na gagawin nila to eh hindi naman nangyari kasi kinokontra ng Senado," he told ANC's Headstart.

(I believed in many presidents I campaigned for who promised they will do it but it never happened because the Senate opposes it.)

The actor said he would like to be part of the Senate's oversight committees should he win a seat.

"Mas gusto ko kasi sa oversight committee, pagaralan ang mga batas na ginawa nila na madaming di sinusunod," he said.

(I want to be a part of the oversight committee, to study laws that many are not enforced.)

Padilla, who is running under ruling party PDP-Laban, said he does not yet have a presidential candidate.

When asked about his campaign, the actor said he does not accept funds from those he does not know and would not accept money that came from e-sabong or Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO).

"Di ko naiintidihan yan, di ako nagsusugal eh. Fundraising po sa mga tagasuporta ko, sa mga commercial ko. Karamihan po d'yan di naman pera, mga t-shirt, tarpaulin," he said.

(I don't understand that, I don't gamble. I raise money through fundraising of my supporters, from my commercials. Many supports don't give money, just t-shirts, tarpaulins.)

STAND ON VARIOUS ISSUES

The following are Padilla's stance on various political issues:

Death penalty: Yes with reservation. Padilla said he supports capital punishment for criminals convicted of illegal drugs and corruption.

Anti-Dynasty Bill: Yes with reservation. Padilla said proposed federalism measures do not move forward when an anti-dynasty provision was included. "Kailangan po talaga may compromise (A compromise is needed)," he said.

Visiting Forces Agreement with the US: Padilla said Americans have long been a part of Filipino culture. "Di na kailangan pagtalunan pa. Nandyan yan (We don't need to argue about it anymore. It's there)," he said.

Same-sex marriage: Yes with reservation. "Civil pwede yan pero walang religious dyan (Civil marriage is allowed but not religious)," Padilla said.

Divorce: Yes. "Everybody deserves a second chance," the actor said.

ABS-CBN Franchise: Padilla said he would need to study the proposed bill that would emanate from the House of Representatives.

International Criminal Court investigation on drug war: Padilla said the ICC can be an "observer."

"Kailangan ang naglilitis kay (President Rodrigo) Duterte ay judiciary natin. panahon ba itong kolonyal?" he said.

(The Philippine judiciary should be the one to prosecute Duterte. Is this colonial times?)