Taguig-Pateros District Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano files his certificate of candidacy for senator in the 2022 elections. Screengrab

MANILA— Taguig 1st District Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections.

Cayetano, who was accompanied by wife, Taguig 2nd District Rep. Lani Cayetano, is running as an independent candidate.

Cayetano served as senator from 2007 to 2017, his second term cut short when President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as foreign affairs secretary.

The lawmaker ran alongside Duterte in the 2016 national elections as his vice president but lost.

In the 2019 midterm polls, Cayetano won a House seat and led the chamber for 15 months in a term-sharing deal with House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Cayetano had sought to extend his stint, citing the 2021 budget deliberations, prompting 186 lawmakers to elect Velasco into power.

The lawmaker in 2019 also served as chairman of the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), which drew wide criticism after some members of foreign delegations complained of awful accommodations and delayed transportation during the Games.

Cayetano previously said he was "seriously considering running for president."

More details to follow.

