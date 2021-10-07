Former Vice President Jejomar Binay files his certificate of candidacy for senator. Screengrab

MANILA— Seeking a return to office, former Vice President and long-time Makati City mayor Jejomar Binay formalized his Senate bid on Thursday, his first attempt at the chamber after decades in politics.

Binay, 78, filed his certificate of candidacy past 11 a.m. at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, where the Commission on Elections had set up a tent for COC filing as part of anti-COVID measures.

Binay is running under the senatorial slate of the tandem of Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Binay leaped to the vice presidency in 2010 straight from the mayoralty, rising to power through mass support from voters who identified with his story of overcoming poverty.

He lost his 2016 presidential bid and his attempt to represent Makati City's first district in 2019.

The long-time politician had stayed private until last year, sharing his thoughts on state affairs on social media, and joining a petition against Duterte's controversial anti-terror law.

He recently released a book on his life story.

Binay's eldest daughter Nancy is in the middle of her second term in the Senate, while daughter Abby is current Makati City Mayor.

