Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri speaks with the members of the press after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri filed Wednesday his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Should he be reelected, Zubiri, who was elected senator in 2016, will be serving his second six-year term.

In a brief message, Zubiri said his name has never been tainted by any corruption allegation in his 20 years of public service.

"Wala po tayong absent for 20 years since 1998 since nagsimula tayo bilang mambabatas up to this day. Wala tayong absent sa trabaho...Ako ang inyong trabahador sa Senado," he said.

He was first elected as senator in 2007 and was supposed to serve until 2013. However, he resigned as senator in 2011 due to election fraud accusations.

Zubiri served as the representative of the third district of Bukidnon from 1998 to 2007. He became part of the so-called "Spice Boys" of the House of Representatives who were vocal critics of then President Joseph Estrada.

Zubiri was Senate Majority Leader of the 17th Congress in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO