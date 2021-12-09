MANILA — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday said former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar has been included in his senatorial slate in the 2022 elections.

Villar, who was also endorsed by the PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, was endorsed by the BBM-Sara UniTeam in a a rally event in Bacoor City, Cavite.

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is Marcos Jr.s' running mate for vice president in Halalan 2022.

“Well that is not a surprise for me, because to tell you the truth, Mark Villar is one on the first of our senatorial lists because siya ang una kong nakausap (he's the first I talked to),” Marcos said during the rally.

According to the presidential bet, he has been in talks with Villar about the latter's plans to run as a senator before the filing of certificates of candidacy last October.

“Bago pa magfiling, maliwanag ang kaniyang balak na tumakbo bilang senador at magkaibigan naman talaga kami ng mga Villar dahil galing nga ako ng Nacionalista Party (NP),” Marcos said.

(Before the filing, his intention to run for senator was clear and I'm really friends with Villar since I'm from the Nacionalista Party.)

Villar’s mother, Sen. Cynthia Villar, is the NP chairperson.

Mark, 43, is the third member of his family to seek a Senate seat. Besides her mother, his father Manny Villar is a former Senate president.

Marcos, who is now chair of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and its standard bearer, said he will announce the complete senatorial slate of the BBM-Sara UniTeam in the following weeks.

“We just have to fix the arrangement between the different parties,” he said.

