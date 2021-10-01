Senator Risa Hontiveros talks to the press after filing her certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection as senator at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City this October 1, 2021. Photo from Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 9, 2022 polls, as she seeks a second term in the upper Congress.

“Hindi lang sana isa pa, kundi Risa pa … Nais ko po sanang ituloy ang mga nasimulan natin noong 2016,” she said on Friday after filing her COC at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, where the Commission on Elections had set up a tent for COC filing as part of anti-COVID measures.

Hontiveros, along with Atty. Chel Diokno, is a guest candidate of the Liberal Party (LP), which has nominated party leaders detained Sen. Leila de Lima and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in the senatorial elections.

Hontiveros was a representative of the Akbayan Citizens' Action Party (Akbayan) in the 13th and 14th Congress of the Philippines.

She failed her senatorial bids in 2010 and 2013 under the ticket of late President Benigno Aquino III and was appointed as a board member of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) in 2014.

Hontiveros finally won on her third attempt in the 2016 elections under Aquino's Koalisyon ng Daang Matuwid, placing 8th overall with 15,543,570 votes.

She is the primary author of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill seeking equal rights for the LGBT community.

In 2020, Hontiveros led an inquiry into the pastillas scheme, which supposedly allowed illegal Chinese tourists and workers to enter the country after paying P10,000 to P150,000 to immigration officials.