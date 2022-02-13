Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. addresses the crowd during the “UniTeam” grand rally held at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on February 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. topped anew Pulse Asia's latest survey on preferred presidential candidate in the May 9 elections, the pollster said Sunday.

According to the survey conducted last Jan. 19 to 24, Marcos is the first choice from among presidential aspirants, with 60 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the son and namesake of the late dictator "if the May 2022 elections were held today."

Vice President Leni Robredo came in second with 16 percent.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso each had 8 percent of respondents' support, while Sen. Panfilo Lacson had 4 percent.

Marcos Jr. was also the most prefered presidential candidate in the Pulse Asia survey last December.

The nationwide survey had 2,400 respondents aged 18 and above, with a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level, Pulse Asia said.

