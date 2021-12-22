

Marcos enjoys wide lead over Robredo

Sotto is top 2 choice for vice president



Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio greet supporters during the team's grand caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Dec. 8,2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his 2022 running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio emerged as the most preferred contenders for the two highest posts in next year's elections, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey released Wednesday.

Of 2,400 respondents polled between Dec. 1 to 6, more than half or 53 percent said they would vote Marcos for president, while 20 percent said they would vote for his rival Vice President Leni Robredo.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Sen. Manny Pacquiao both got the support of 8 percent of respondents, followed by Sen. Panfilo Lacson with 6 percent.

Ret. Gen. Antonio Parlade obtained 0.01 percent, while labor leader Leody De Guzman had 0.004 percent.

In the vice presidential race, 45 percent of respondents said they would vote for Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, while 31 percent supported her rival Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Robredo's running-mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan placed third with the backing of 12 percent of respondents.

Dr. Willie Ong followed with 6 percent, Deputy House Speaker Lito Atienza with 1 percent, and former lawmaker Walden Bello with 0.01 percent.



MARCOS DEFIES DUTERTE TIRADES

Duterte-Carpio led previous Pulse Asia surveys for the presidency. She was widely tipped to vie as the successor of her father before she registered as a substitute candidate for vice president in November.

The Duterte patriarch had said he was displeased with her bid for the No. 2 job, and even threatened to challenge her in the vice presidential race. He ended up running for senator, but withdrew his candidacy this month.

Duterte called Marcos a "weak leader", while praising his aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who has since withdrawn his presidential bid, as "honest."

His tirades came about two weeks before Pulse Asia conducted its presidential survey.

Political observers said Go's withdrawal from the presidential race would likely benefit the Bongbong-Sara ticket as it would consolidate the Dutertes' voter base behind the 43-year-old Davao mayor and that support could extend to Marcos.

"There is no more confusion in terms of administration support," Aries Arugay, visiting fellow at the ISEAS Yusof-Ishak Institute and political science professor at the University of the Philippines, earlier said.

Marcos' candidacy is being challenged at the Commission on Elections over his nearly 3-decade old conviction for tax evasion.

Analysts say it is crucial for a loyal successor to replace Duterte and shield him from possible legal action, including the International Criminal Court's paused inquiry into his war on drugs.



— With a report from Reuters

RELATED VIDEO