PH delegates in 2023 international pageants.

MANILA — It was a year of nearly winning the crown and comebacks for the Philippines in the pageant world this 2023.

The country's representatives had a good run in pageants this year, where some of them earned higher placements in the final rankings compared to the 2022 editions.

Here's a rundown of how the Philippines performed in international pageants this 2023.

Miss Universe 2022: Celeste Cortesi (Unplaced)

Philippines' delegate Celeste Cortesi did not place in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

This is the first time the Philippines missed a semi-final placement in the Miss Universe since the time of Venus Raj in 2010.

Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel of USA won the crown.

Miss Charm 2023: Annabelle McDonnell (1st runner-up)

It was good run for the Philippines in the inaugural Miss Charm as the country's bet Annabelle McDonnell finished her run as 1st runner-up.

Luma Russo of Brazil was crowned as the first-ever Miss Charm.

McDonnell was selected as the country's representative after her first runner-up finish in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, which was won by Celeste Cortesi.

Miss Eco International 2023: Ashley Subijano (Top 21)

Ashley Subijano fell short of clinching a back-to-back victory for the Philippines at the Miss Eco International pageant.

The Filipina beauty ended her journey early as part of the Top 21.

Subijano was hoping to win the Philippines' third Miss Eco International title after Kathleen Paton and Cynthia Thomalla.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Ha was named as this year’s winner, succeeding Paton.

Reina Hispanoamericana 2023: Ingrid Santamaria (Top 14)

Philippine candidate Ingrid Santamaria’s Reina Hispanoamericana journey ended in the Top 14.

Crowned as the 31st Reina Hispanoamericana was Peru's Arlette Rujel.

Miss International Queen 2023: Lars Pacheco (Top 6)

Former "Miss Q&A" contestant Lars Pacheco ended her Miss International Queen 2023 journey as part of the pageant's Top 6 hopefuls.

Pacheco represented the Philippines in the pageant, which ultimately hailed Solange Dekker from the Netherlands as the competition’s winner.

When she joined the Miss International Queen, Pachecho was aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines after Fuschia Anne Ravena won the title last year.

Ravena is the third Filipina to win the pageant, which is considered as the world's top beauty pageant for transgender women, after Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Maristela (2015).

Miss Supranational 2023: Pauline Amelinckx (1st runner-up)

Pauline Amelinckx nearly won the Miss Supranational 2023 crown as she finished as first runner-up in the pageant, with the top title given to Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador.

Amelinckx was aiming for the country's second Miss Supranational crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.

Miss Grand International 2023: Nikki de Moura (Unplaced)

Philippines' Miss Grand International candidate Nikki de Moura failed to enter the Top 20 of the pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title. Two Filipinas have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

Roberta Tamondong, De Moura's predecessor, finished in the Top 20 in 2022 and was later appointed as fifth runner-up, along with the other Top 10 finalists.

Miss Globe 2023: Anna Lakrini (2nd runner-up)

Philippines' delegate for Miss Globe, Anna Lakrini, ended her journey as 2nd-runner up.

Malaysia's candidate Manvin Khera was named Miss Globe 2023 with Katia Agbodo Rodriguez of Spain as 1st runner-up.

Miss Universe 2023: Michelle Dee (Top 10)

The Philippines made a strong comeback in the Miss Universe pageant thanks to Michelle Dee, who made it to the semifinal round during her 2023 run.

Though her journey ended in the Top 10, Dee bagged the awards for Best in National Costume, the 'Spirit of Carnival' award and the 'Voices for Change' category along with Puerto Rico and Angola.

Miss Intercontinental 2023: Iona Gibbs (Top 22)

The Philippines' delegate for Miss Intercontinental, Iona Gibbs, finished in the Top 22.

Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat of Thailand was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2023.

Gibbs was sent by Mutya ng Pilipinas after its acquisition of the Miss Intercontinental franchise in the country earlier this year.

Miss Earth 2023: Yllana Aduana (Miss Earth Air, 1st runner-up)

Yllana Aduana nearly won the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth after she placed second as Miss Earth Air, with Drita Ziri of Albania proclaimed as the winner.

Also part of the "elemental court" are Do Thi Lan Anh of Vietnam (Miss Earth Water) and Cora Bliault of Thailand (Miss Earth Fire).

