IMG Universe, LLC dba and MISS UNIVERSE,LLP

MANILA (UPDATE) — Sheynnis Palacios bagged Nicaragua's first Miss Universe crown at the end of the more than 3-hour-long coronation night of the pageant held on Sunday (Manila time) in El Salvador.

Thailand's Anntonia Porsild was named first runner-up and Moraya Wilson of Australia was second runner-up.

In the Top 5 Q&A portion, Palacios was asked: What qualities and values guide you as a leader and role model for others?

"The quality that has inspired me and has inspired millions of women and girls today is humility and to be able to appreciate all of the little things because that's where the most value is and the essence of being human," she said.

Palacios noted British writer and philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft's role in fighting for opportunities for women when asked in the final question which woman's shoes they would want to be in.

"I will choose Mary Wollstonecraft because she opened the gap and they gave an opportunity to many women. What I would do, I would want that gap, that income gap, would open up so that women could work in any area that they chose to work in because there's no limitation for women. That was 1750. Now in 2023, we're making history," she said.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' delegate Michelle Dee ended her journey in the Top 10.

She also bagged the 'Spirit of Carnival' award and won the 'Voices for Change' category along with Puerto Rico and Angola.

This year also marked some firsts in Miss Universe 'herstory' with the first mother, Camila Avella of Colombia, the first trans woman, Marina Machete of Portugal, and the first delegate of Pakistan, Erica Robin, entering the Top 20.

Here are the other placements of Miss Universe 2023:

TOP 5

Puerto Rico

Colombia

TOP 10

Peru

Philippines

El Salvador

Venezuela

Spain

TOP 20

Namibia

India

Chile

Jamaica

USA

Nepal

Cameroon

Pakistan

Portugal

South Africa

RELATED VIDEO: