Michelle Dee ends Miss Universe journey

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee

MANILA — The Philippines will have to wait for another chance to win the Miss Universe crown.

The country's representative, Michelle Dee, failed to get a spot in the Top 5 of 2023 edition of the pageant during its coronation night held in El Salvador.



The delegates moving on to the Question and Answer portion are from:

Australia

Puerto Rico

Nicaragua

Thailand

Colombia

She was aiming to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe titleholder after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Filipinos can watch the 72nd Miss Universe live on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.