Michelle Dee in Miss Universe 2023 Top 10

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee

MANILA — Michelle Dee continues her journey to the Miss Universe crown as she enters the Top 10 of this year's pageant in El Salvador.

Dee will be joining the following candidates from the following countries and territories to compete in the evening gown competition.

Puerto Rico

Thailand

Peru

Colombia

Nicaragua

El Salvador

Venezuela

Australia

Spain

Dee is aiming to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe titleholder after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Filipinos can watch the 72nd Miss Universe live on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.