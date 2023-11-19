Michelle Dee in Miss Universe 2023 Top 10

MANILA — Michelle Dee continues her journey to the Miss Universe crown as she enters the Top 10 of this year's pageant in El Salvador.
Dee will be joining the following candidates from the following countries and territories to compete in the evening gown competition.
- Puerto Rico
- Thailand
- Peru
- Colombia
- Nicaragua
- El Salvador
- Venezuela
- Australia
- Spain
Dee is aiming to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe titleholder after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).
Filipinos can watch the 72nd Miss Universe live on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.