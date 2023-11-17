Malaysia's candidate Manvin Khera (left) and Philippines' delegate Anna Lakrini. Screenshots from Miss Globe's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Malaysia's candidate Manvin Khera was named Miss Globe 2023 at the coronation night held on Saturday (Manila time) in Albania.

Khera bested 50 other delegates with Katia Agbodo Rodriguez of Spain as 1st runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' delegate Anna Lakrini ended her journey as 2nd runner-up.

During the Q&A portion, Khera was asked: What's one lesson you learned as a child that still affects you in your life?

"Every single one of us grows every single day and I have learned from my mistakes," she said.

"I believe that failure is a key to success and every time I fail, I always tell myself 'Manvin, you're gonna and go out there and put yourself out there.' Because I believe when you fall 7, you stand up 8, and then you do that, you become unstoppable and unbeatable," Khera responded.

Duru Esther Chidera of Nigeria was hailed as 3rd runner-up followed by Kirstin Yvonne Bangs of USA as 4th runner-up.

Last year, Philippines' delegate Chelsea Fernandez ended her journey in the Top 15 with Anabel Payano of the Dominican Republic winning the crown.

The Philippines has two Miss Globe winners: Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

Since 2004, the Miss Globe pageant has crowned queens advocating for the woman's role in the world.

Here are the other placements and special awards of Miss Globe 2023:

TOP 15

Melissandi Matthews (Jamaica)

Lilly Sødal (Norway)

Sonia Sallaku (Albania)

Aishwarya Paatapati (India)

Pimjira Jaroenlak (Thailand)

Huang Shiyao (China)

Myroslava Lisikhun (Ukraine)

Alina Plakhotniuk (Kazakhstan)

Dominika Staniaszek (Poland)

Daniela Rosales Ma (Venezuela)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Head-to-Head challenge winner: South Africa

Miss Friendship: Hawaii

Best in National Costume: Taiwan

Miss Bikini: Brazil

Miss Talent: Malaysia

Miss Social Media: Japan

Miss Fashion: Albania

Miss Eleganza: Czech Republic

Miss Photogenic: Laos

Miss People's Choice: Jamaica

Miss Golden Girl: Belgium

Miss Tourism: Germany

Miss Dreamgirl: North Macedonia

