Pauline Amelinckx nearly won the Miss Supranational 2023 crown in Poland on Friday (Saturday in the Philippines).
The Philippine representative finished as first runner-up, with the top title given to Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador.
Sancler Frantz Konzen of Brazil was proclaimed second runner-up, followed by Emma Rose Collingridge of United Kingdom and Dang Thanh Ngan of Vietnam.
Amelinckx was aiming for the country's second Miss Supranational crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.
Viewers from around the world were able to watch the Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night through the pageant's YouTube channel. The show started at 2 a.m. Philippine time.
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Miss Photogenic: El Salvador
- Miss Congeniality: South Africa
- Miss Talent: South Korea
- Best National Costume: Thailand
- Contestants' Choice: Curacao
- Supra Chat Winner: Philippines
- Supra Model of the Year: Zimbabwe
- Miss Influencer: Brazil
- Continental Ambassador (Africa): Zimbabwe
- Continental Ambassador (Asia): India
- Continental Ambassador (Americas): Peru
- Continental Ambassador (Caribbean): Curacao
- Continental Ambassador (Europe): Gibraltar
TOP 24
- Curacao
- Philippines
- Zimbabwe
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Malaysia
- Spain
- Botswana
- Poland
- Puerto Rico
- Netherlands
- Mexico
- Indonesia
- Ecuador
- Gibraltar
- South Africa
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- United Kingdom
- Dominican Republic
- Thailand
- Peru
- El Salvador
- India
TOP 12
- Vietnam
- Brazil
- Netherlands
- Peru
- Ecuador
- United Kingdom
- Philippines
- Dominican Republic
- India
- Mexico
- Puerto Rico
- Gibraltar