Pauline Amelinckx of the Philippines (left) and Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador moments before the winner of Miss Supranational 2023 was announced. YouTube/Miss & Mister Supranational

Pauline Amelinckx nearly won the Miss Supranational 2023 crown in Poland on Friday (Saturday in the Philippines).

The Philippine representative finished as first runner-up, with the top title given to Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador.

Sancler Frantz Konzen of Brazil was proclaimed second runner-up, followed by Emma Rose Collingridge of United Kingdom and Dang Thanh Ngan of Vietnam.

Amelinckx was aiming for the country's second Miss Supranational crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.

Viewers from around the world were able to watch the Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night through the pageant's YouTube channel. The show started at 2 a.m. Philippine time.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Miss Photogenic: El Salvador

Miss Congeniality: South Africa

Miss Talent: South Korea

Best National Costume: Thailand

Contestants' Choice: Curacao

Supra Chat Winner: Philippines

Supra Model of the Year: Zimbabwe

Miss Influencer: Brazil

Continental Ambassador (Africa): Zimbabwe

Continental Ambassador (Asia): India

Continental Ambassador (Americas): Peru

Continental Ambassador (Caribbean): Curacao

Continental Ambassador (Europe): Gibraltar

TOP 24

Curacao

Philippines

Zimbabwe

Brazil

Colombia

Malaysia

Spain

Botswana

Poland

Puerto Rico

Netherlands

Mexico

Indonesia

Ecuador

Gibraltar

South Africa

Venezuela

Vietnam

United Kingdom

Dominican Republic

Thailand

Peru

El Salvador

India

TOP 12