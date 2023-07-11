Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx during the Supra Chat finals. YouTube/Miss Supranational

Pauline Amelinckx opened up about being body shamed -- and how she was able to overcome it -- during the final round of Supra Chat, a pre-pageant challenge in Miss Supranational 2023.

The Philippine representative joined four other finalists in answering a set of questions from host Ivan Padrez, with the event streamed on the YouTube page of Miss Supranational.

Watch it below:

Here are Amelinckx's answers during the final round of Supra Chat:

Q: Knowing that a beauty queen is often subject to harsh criticism and severe bullying, why have you decided to join the Miss Supranational experience?

"I am someone who has personal experience with being body-shamed so I know what it feels like to be bullied. But I also know that with the help of so many people around me, and with their love and support, I was able to overcome those hardships and those challenges. And I'm a better person for it now. And I want to be able to join Miss Supranational, the reason why I'm here, is because I know that I have the strength in me to be able to overcome those different challenges like being body-shamed, for example. And I know that my story is the story of many other women, and I hope that us standing on stage here will give them strength to find the best in themselves."

Q: What is the important method of communication between people besides language, and how do you use it in your life?

"I agree that sometimes language can be a barrier between people, especially in a beauty contest setting. We have to be able to look beyond the language, and we have to look at the intentions that we have at heart, and the message that lies beyond that language. And as long as we'll be able to bring in people for a meaningful cause, then the language that we speak doesn't actually make a difference because everyone will be able to feel the good intentions and the good faith that we have. And together we can create meaningful things out there."

Q: Which of these three gave you a life-changing lesson in life and why: love, time, or death?

"It would definitely be love. I've had so many different struggles in life -- I'm sure many of us have -- in terms of being body-shamed and bullied, and somehow losing our sense of self-worth and purpose in this world. And it was the love of other people that helped me create so much love for myself to be able to conquer all those different challenges, as long as that voice in our head is the kindest and the most understanding. And to allow that to transform us into someone who's capable of overcoming all those challenges and bringing and lifting others up in that journey as well."

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night will be held on July 14 in Poland (early morning of July 15 in the Philippines).

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.