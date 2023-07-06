Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx. YouTube/Miss Supranational

Pauline Amelinckx once again showcased her Q&A skills during the semifinal round of Supra Chat, a pre-pageant challenge in Miss Supranational 2023.

The Philippines' representative answered a set of questions from Supra Chat host Ivan Padrez, along with candidates from Brazil, Canada, Haiti, India, Nicaragua, Peru, Romania, South Africa, and United Kingdom.

The interview was streamed on the YouTube page of Miss Supranational on Thursday (Philippine time). Watch it below:

Here are Amelinckx's answers during the semifinal round of Supra Chat:

Q: Do you believe that candidates should be coached for pageants?

"I really think that all the candidates somehow can draw so much energy and knowledge from different mentors, so that they themselves can find the best in themselves and then be able to bring that out on stage. I definitely think that getting all the help from so many different people and tapping into their own talents and knowledge is such an asset in the pageant industry."

Q: If you had the power to create a law for all countries, which law would it be?

"It would be a law where everyone would have access to health care. Especially now with the pandemic almost reaching its close, I think all of us now realize how important equal health care is to everyone for us to be able to live our best lives, and to also make sure that health care reaches everyone, in every single corner, in every community all over the world. So we can all live our best lives, and give our best to others, too."

Q: What do you believe is the key to fostering strong and meaningful relationships with others?

"It would be understanding, I think, and compromise. We all come from different parts of this world and we come together in this pageant, and we ourselves have so many different stories that we bring on this stage. But as long as we have the willingness to listen to other people's stories, and the willingness to understand where they themselves are coming from, and perhaps find a certain common ground or compromise for us to be able to cohesively live together, then I think we'll be able to live a very beautiful life."

Only five candidates will advance to the final round of Supra Chat. They will be chosen based on judges' scores (70%) and public votes (30%).

As of Thursday morning (Philippine time) Amelinckx is also one of the Top 10 candidates in Supra Fan Vote, which is based on votes on the Miss Supranational app.

She joins representatives from Canada, Cote d'Ivoire, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mozambique, Peru, and Vietnam.

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night will be held on July 14 in Poland (early morning of July 15 in the Philippines).

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.