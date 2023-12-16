Thailand wins Miss Intercontinental 2023; PH in Top 22

Miss Intercontinental 2023 Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat of Thailand. YouTube/Miss Intercontinental

Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat of Thailand was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2023 in Egypt on Friday (Saturday in the Philippines).

Her runners-up include representatives from Mexico, Vietnam, Serbia, Colombia, Russia, and Sierra Leone.

The Philippines' delegate, Iona Gibbs, finished in the Top 22.

She was sent by Mutya ng Pilipinas after its acquisition of the Miss Intercontinental franchise in the country earlier this year.

The franchise was held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. from 2014 to 2022.

Its last representative in Miss Intercontinental, Gabrielle Basiano, settled for a Top 20 finish. Basiano was aiming for a back-to-back win with Cindy Obeñita, who won the Miss Intercontinental title in 2021.