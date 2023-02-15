Mutya ng Pilipinas acquires Miss Intercontinental franchise

Reigning Mutya ng Pilipinas Iona Gibbs (middle) will represent the Philippines in the 2023 Miss Intercontinental pageant.

MANILA — The Mutya ng Pilipinas Organization on Wednesday announced its acquisition of the Miss Intercontinental pageant franchise license, effective this year.

"We want to build our partnership with Miss Intercontinental organization and strengthen the brand in the Philippines," Mutya ng Pilipinas President Cory Quirino told ABS-CBN News.

Reigning Mutya ng Pilipinas Iona Gibbs will represent the Philippines in the 2023 Miss Intercontinental pageant, set later this year.

The global pageant's franchise previously belonged to the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc., from 2014 to 2022.

The Philippines' delegate in the 2022 Miss Intercontinental pageant, Gabrielle Basiano, settled for a Top 20 finish.

She was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with Cindy Obeñita, who won the Miss Intercontinental title in 2021.

Prior to Obeñita, the most recent Filipino Miss Intercontinental winner is Karen Gallman, who was crowned in 2018.

