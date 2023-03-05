Ashley Subijano fell short of clinching a back-to-back victory for the Philippines at the Miss Eco International pageant held at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

The Filipina beauty ended her journey early as part of the Top 21.

Subijano was hoping to win the Philippines' third Miss Eco International title after Kathleen Paton and Cynthia Thomalla.

Nonetheless, Paton expressed how proud she is of Subijano for her passion and hardwork.

“I’m so proud of you, bb girl!!! You were and are amazing and I’m so glad I got to know you better during the competition,” she said.

“No one will ever know how hard competing in a pageant is until they experienced it. for that, I hope you will always remember how truly incredible you were as a Miss Philippines. I hope time will allow for people to know that you are a beautiful person in an out. You made our country proud, Queen,” Paton added.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Ha was named as this year’s winner, succeeding Paton.

Thanh Ha’s runner-ups were Basilia Ikochukwu from Nigeria followed by Yashna Beeharry from Mauritius, Ratana Sokhavatey from Cambodia, and Genesis Guerrero from Ecuador.