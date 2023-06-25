MANILA – Former "Miss Q&A" contestant Lars Pacheco ended her Miss International Queen 2023 journey as part of the pageant's Top 6 hopefuls.

Pacheco represented the Philippines in the pageant, which ultimately hailed Solange Dekker from the Netherlands as the competition’s winner.

Qatrisha Zairyah Kamsir of Singapore was named first runner-up while Melony Munro of USA was named second runner-up.

Pacheco was one of the first contestants of the inaugural "Miss Q&A" pageant, a segment in the ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" in 2018.

When she joined the Miss International Queen, Pachecho was aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines after Fuschia Anne Ravena won the title last year.

Ravena is the third Filipina to win the pageant, which is considered as the world's top beauty pageant for transgender women, after Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Maristela (2015).