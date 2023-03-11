Screenshot from Miss International Queen Philippines TikTok account and Lars Pacheco's Instagram account.

MANILA – Former "Miss Q&A" contestant Lars Pacheco will represent the Philippines in Miss International Queen 2023.

She bested 24 other candidates during the coronation night of the local franchise held at the Aliw Theater in Pasay.

Pacheco was one of the first contestants of the inaugural "Miss Q&A" pageant, a segment in the ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" in 2018.

She ended her journey as 2nd runner-up, which was won by Juliana Parizcova Segovia and Matrica Mae "Mat Mat" Centino as 1st runner up.

Pachecho will aim for back-to-back victories after Fuschia Anne Ravena won the title last year.

Ravena is the third Filipina to win the pageant, which is considered as the world's top beauty pageant for transgender women, after Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Maristela (2015).

