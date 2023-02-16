Philippines bet Annabelle McDonnell and Luma Russo of Brazil hold hands moments before the winner announcement at the Miss Charm 2023 pageant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on February 16. Screenshot from Miss Charm Official YouTube channel

Luma Russo of Brazil was crowned as the first-ever Miss Charm, while the Philippines' delegate placed second at the pageant night held Thursday in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Filipino beauty queen Annabelle McDonnell finished runner-up to Russo after the two-hour competition, which gathered 38 international candidates. Olivia Tan of Indonesia placed 2nd runner-up.

In the final round of pageant, the top three candidates were asked: "Every morning when you wake up, what do you think is the meaning of life? What are you living for?"

Russo answered: "If I have to sum it up in one word: freedom. Freedom, being able to travel where you want to, be who you want, do what you want, be the woman you are meant to be, follow your dreams.... To be able to achieve the knowledge, not only academically but the knowledge of culture, of emotional intelligence, to be able to reach your full potential."

McDonnell was selected as the country's representative after her first runner-up finish in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, which was won by Celeste Cortesi.

Here are the placements of the other Miss Charm aspirants:

Top 6

Venezuela

Colombia

South Africa

Top 10

Argentina

Puerto Rico

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Top 20

Chile

China

Korea

Malaysia

Mexico

Ukraine

Thailand

Russia

Poland

Vietnam

Netherlands

The inaugural Miss Charm pageant was originally scheduled in 2019, but was postponed multiples times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As lockdown and travel restrictions eased, organizers finally managed to push through with the competition, gathering dozens of international beauties on one stage.

