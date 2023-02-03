Annabelle McDonnell off to Vietnam for Miss Charm 2023

MANILA -- Annabelle McDonnell has departed for Vietnam to represent the Philippines in Miss Charm 2023.

She was selected as the country's delegate after her first runner-up finish in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, which was won by Celeste Cortesi.

On Instagram, modeling agency Aces and Queens shared a photo of McDonnell at the airport, with the beauty queen holding a mini Philippine flag.

"Annabelle McDonnell is all set to charm Vietnam and the world," the post read.

The Miss Charm 2023 coronation night will be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on February 16.

McDonnell visited Vietnam last year, along with other Miss Charm candidates, for the pageant's official launch.