Annabelle McDonnell to represent PH in Miss Charm 2023

MANILA -- Annabelle McDonnell is set to represent the Philippines in next year's Miss Charm pageant.

On Tuesday, Miss Charm introduced the Filipina beauty queen as one of its official candidates.

McDonnell finished as first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, which was won by Celeste Cortesi.

Her other batchmates include Michelle Dee (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022), Pauline Amelinckx (Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2022), and Katrina Llegado (second runner-up).

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization earlier congratulated McDonnell for being one of the candidates of Miss Charm 2023, but deleted the post hours later.

Details about the upcoming international pageant have yet to be announced.

