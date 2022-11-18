Aside from Justine Felizarta, another beauty queen is currently in Vietnam to represent the Philippines on the global pageant stage.

Annabelle McDonnell arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday to attend the press conference for Miss Charm 2023, which officially launched the pageant.

Delegates from Myanmar, Pakistan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, Thailand, and Singapore also graced the event, as seen in photos released on the Instagram page of Miss Charm.

McDonnell finished as first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, which was won by Celeste Cortesi.

Her other batchmates include Michelle Dee (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022), Pauline Amelinckx (Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2022), and Katrina Llegado (second runner-up).

Details about Miss Charm 2023 coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be announced.

Related video: