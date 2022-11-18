Justine Felizarta has arrived in Vietnam to represent the country in this year's Miss Tourism World pageant.

She left Manila on Thursday, as seen in photos shared on the social media pages of Miss World Philippines.

For her part, Felizarta is excited to explore Vietnam and try its cuisine.

In her latest Instagram post, the beauty queen said they are heading to the scenic area of Trang An for some sightseeing.

Felizarta was proclaimed one of the winners of this year's Miss World Philippines competition. She was crowned Miss World Philippines Tourism, with Gwendolyne Fourniol getting the top title.

The Miss Tourism World 2022 coronation night will be held on December 3.

