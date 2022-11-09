Justine Felizarta to compete in Miss Tourism World 2022

MANILA -- Justine Felizarta is set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Tourism World pageant.

ALV Pageant Circle made the announcement in a post on the Facebook page of the Miss World Philippines Organization on Wednesday.

It added that Miss Tourism World 2022 will be held in Vietnam on December 3.

Felizarta was proclaimed one of the winners of this year's Miss World Philippines competition.

She was crowned Miss World Philippines Tourism, with Gwendolyne Fourniol getting the top crown.

Related video: