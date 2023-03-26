Miss Peru crowned 31st Reina Hispanoamericana

Ingrid Santamaria takes her turn on stage during the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant. Screenshot

Philippine candidate Ingrid Santamaria’s Reina Hispanoamericana journey has come to an end, finishing as a semifinalist in the pageant that celebrates Hispanic heritage.

Santamaria made it to the Top 14 but fell short of clinching a Top 6 slot during the coronation night, which was held in Bolivia on Sunday (Manila time).

Crowned as the 31st Reina Hispanoamericana was Peru's Arlette Rujel. Her runners-up were the representatives of Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Colombia, in order.

PH bet Ingrid Santamaria poses in her evening gown in the 31st #ReinaHispanoamericana coronation night this Sunday (Manila time) in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia.



Screenshot from Promociones Gloria/Reina Hispanoamericana YT



More here: https://t.co/pCyTuluM8U pic.twitter.com/RKUog3SXo8 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 26, 2023

Santamaria, 26, is a graduate of Communication Arts from the De La Salle University. The Paranaque beauty works as an assistant manager at an e-commerce company.

In her introductory video for the pageant, Santamaria said that of all the things she is passionate about, one thing that truly makes her happy is her community work.

“I’ve been working with my local community as a youth leader for the last 10 years. Apart from that, I’m also into music and sports,” she said.

Santamaria was hoping to bring home the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown, after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.