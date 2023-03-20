After Celeste Cortesi, another beauty queen is showcasing a Filipino fictional character on the international pageant stage.

Ingrid Santamaria has opted to dress up as the Minokawa, which she described as a "dragon-like bird," for the national costume competition of this year's Reina Hispanoamericana.

She said the creature from the world of "Encantadia," a Filipino fantasy television series, has "armor covered in gold dragon scales," and "majestic wings that represent a ray of hope in every human being."

Watch Santamaria transform into the Minokawa in the video shared by ALV Pageant Circle below:

Santamaria hopes to bring home the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown, after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

This year's coronation night will be held in Bolivia on March 25 (March 26 in Manila).

Earlier this year, Cortesi graced the Miss Universe stage as the superheroine Darna, which had a TV adaption on ABS-CBN.

Related video: