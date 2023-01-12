Celeste Cortesi as Darna during the Miss Universe preliminary competition. Screengrab from Miss Universe livestream

(UPDATE) Celeste Cortesi transformed into an iconic Filipino superheroine during the national costume round of the Miss Universe preliminary competition.

The Philippine representative graced the stage as Darna in front of the all-female judging panel.

According to Miss Universe Philippines, Cortesi's national costume was made by Oliver Tolentino, who also designed her preliminary evening gown.

Completing the look are metalwork accessories by Jerome Navarro.

JRB Creative Production, the ABS-CBN unit producing "Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series," said it is proud of Cortesi for "championing Darna on the world stage."

It added that the family of Darna creator Mars Ravelo "extends their full support, gratitude, and excitement" for the chance to showcase the Filipino superheroine in Miss Universe.

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown. Her predecessor, Beatrice Gomez, placed in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in 2021.

The Philippines has also consistently placed in the semifinals since 2010 via Venus Raj, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

