Ingrid Santamaria showed how a Filipina slays the stage during the preliminary round of the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in Bolivia.

The Philippines' representative strutted down the runway in swimwear, casual wear, and evening gowns during the event dubbed as the Beauty Gala.

Santamaria hopes to bring home the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown, after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

This year's coronation night will be held in Bolivia on March 25 (March 26 in Manila).