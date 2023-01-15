Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe journey

Lia Ashmore, Miss Paraguay; Alessia Rovegno, Miss Peru; Celeste Cortesi, Miss Philippines; Aleksandra Klepaczka, Miss Poland; and Telma Madeira, Miss Portugal on stage in fashion by Portia and Scarlett during the 71st Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 at the New Orleans Ernst N. Morial Convention Center. Benjamin Askinas, The Miss Universe Organization

Celeste Cortesi has ended her journey to the Miss Universe crown.

The Philippine representative failed to make it to the Top 16 cut of the 71st edition of the pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Still in the running are candidates from Puerto Rico, Haiti, Australia, Dominican Republic, Laos, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, India, Venezuela, Spain, USA and Colombia.

This is the first time the Philippines missed a semi-final placement in the Miss Universe since the time of Venus Raj in 2010.

Cortesi was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before competing in Miss Universe, she represented the country in Miss Earth 2018, where she placed in the Top 8.