PH bet Yllana Aduana is Miss Earth Air 2023

Yllana Aduana nearly won the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Friday.
The country's representative placed second as Miss Earth Air, with Drita Ziri of Albania proclaimed as the winner.
Also part of the "elemental court" are Do Thi Lan Anh of Vietnam (Miss Earth Water) and Cora Bliault of Thailand (Miss Earth Fire).
Aside from her new title, Aduana also received the Best in Bikini special award.
The Miss Earth 2023 coronation night was streamed live on the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam.
Aduana was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Miss Appearance: Vietnam
- Best in Bikini: Philippines
- Best in National Costume: Vietnam
- People's Choice: Indonesia
- Best in Evening Gown: Kazakhstan
- Best in Talent: New Zealand
- Best Eco Presentation: Team Europe
TOP 4
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Albania
- Thailand
TOP 8
- Netherlands
- Brazil
- Vietnam
- Kazakhstan
- Philippines
- Albania
- Thailand
TOP 12
- Vietnam
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Venezuela
- Netherlands
- Philippines
- Albania
- Puerto Rico
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Russia
- Kazakhstan
TOP 20
- Netherlands
- Thailand
- Belgium
- South Africa
- Philippines
- Bulgaria
- India
- Puerto Rico
- Albania
- Zimbabwe
- Brazil
- Canada
- England
- Mauritius
- Russia
- USA
- Kazakhstan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Indonesia