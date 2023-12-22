PH bet Yllana Aduana is Miss Earth Air 2023

Yllana Aduana is crowned Miss Earth Air 2023. Screengrab from Miss Earth livestream

Yllana Aduana nearly won the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Friday.

The country's representative placed second as Miss Earth Air, with Drita Ziri of Albania proclaimed as the winner.

Also part of the "elemental court" are Do Thi Lan Anh of Vietnam (Miss Earth Water) and Cora Bliault of Thailand (Miss Earth Fire).

Aside from her new title, Aduana also received the Best in Bikini special award.

The Miss Earth 2023 coronation night was streamed live on the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam.

Aduana was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

SPECIAL AWARDS

Miss Appearance: Vietnam

Best in Bikini: Philippines

Best in National Costume: Vietnam

People's Choice: Indonesia

Best in Evening Gown: Kazakhstan

Best in Talent: New Zealand

Best Eco Presentation: Team Europe

TOP 4

Vietnam

Philippines

Albania

Thailand

TOP 8

Netherlands

Brazil

Vietnam

Kazakhstan

Philippines

Albania

Thailand

TOP 12

Vietnam

Brazil

South Africa

Venezuela

Netherlands

Philippines

Albania

Puerto Rico

Indonesia

Thailand

Russia

Kazakhstan

TOP 20