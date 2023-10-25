Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Nikki de Moura. Grand TV/YouTube

The Philippines will have to wait for another shot at the Miss Grand International crown.

The country's representative, Nikki de Moura, failed to enter the Top 20 of the pageant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday.

Still in the running are candidates from Myanmar, United States of America, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Honduras, Laos, Dominican Republic, Colombia, India, Ukraine, Thailand, Peru, Angola, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, France, Spain, and Vietnam.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title. Two Filipinas have so far finished first runner-up: Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020/2021.

Roberta Tamondong, De Moura's predecessor, finished in the Top 20 in 2022 and was later appointed as fifth runner-up, along with the other Top 10 finalists.