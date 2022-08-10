A total of eight players and four coaches - half coming from M3 finalists Onic Philippines - have signed to an overseas team during the first MPL off-season this year, as of August 10. Photos courtesy of: Onic Esports, Team SMG, RRQ Hoshi, Burn x Flash

MANILA - The local Mobile Legends: Bang Bang professional circuit’s off-season has been nothing short of explosiveness, after being rocked by overseas transfers to professional leagues overseas.

Bren Esports head coach Francis "Duckeyyyyy" Glindro - who had an overseas stint himself under EVOS Legends - even said there may be an "exodus" following the string of signings abroad.

A total of eight players and four coaches - half coming from M3 finalists Onic Philippines - have signed to an overseas team during the first MPL off-season this year, as of August 10.

Majority of the players and coaches will play in Indonesia, touted as the second-best powerhouse next to - well - the Philippines. (As the saying goes: If you can’t beat them, recruit them.) Cambodia will have 3 players and coaches, while one player and one coach will play for Malaysia. A player will also play for a Mongolian squad.

ABS-CBN News breaks down the list of which players and coaches have signed overseas during this off-season.

INDONESIA

1. Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda (Onic Esports)

In a first for the Philippine ML:BB scene, former Onic PH jungler Kairi signed with the squad’s mother organization, Onic Esports. Yeb, who steered Onic PH to their best finish in the world championships, joined the squad as one of its technical coaches.

Wunderkind Kairi started his career with Blacklist International at the age of 15 and transferred to Onic PH, where he became an integral part in the squad’s gradual rebuilding, highlighted by a Grand FInals appearance in both the local and world stage.

Yeb’s run to where he was was nothing short of a Cinderella story – transferring to Onic PH in 2021 after a dismal 0-13 run under Cignal Ultra in MPL Season 7, and converting that into a finals appearance for Onic in Season 8.

Now, they will reinforce a veteran laden squad eager to punch another world championship appearance and evade another heartbreaking exit.

2. Michael “Arcadia” Bocado (RRQ Hoshi)

In perhaps one of the biggest twists in the ML:BB transfer window, long-time Echo Philippines coach Arcadia left the organization he’s called home for years, to seek new horizons in Indonesia, in no less than their strongest squad.

Arcadia will be the brains behind the "King of Kings" as the team’s analyst, according to Liquipedia.

The long-time Echo Philippines coach helmed the squad’s “super-team” before heading to Indonesia, following a heartbreaking 4th place finish in the Filipino leagues.

3. Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera (EVOS Legends)

Perhaps it was Dlarskie who had the most speculations about where he would take his talents next, after exiting his home for his entire Filipino career in pro ML:BB, Onic Philippines.

Dlarskie, known by many as Onic PH’s floor general and “CEO,” was rumored to be in squads such as Bigetron Alpha and EVOS Legends, with both squads opening recruitment. In the end, Dlarskie signed up with the inaugural world champs. ‘

4. Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio (Bigetron Alpha)

Bigetron Alpha took in gold-laner Markyyyyy, who put up 116 kills and 223 assists across all season games in MPL Season 9.

Markyyyyy will reinforce a squad that placed 5th to 6th in Season 9, as Bigetron hopes to secure an elusive title.

5. Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy (Geek Fam)

Baloyskie’s move to Geek Fam was the last to be officialized among former Onic PH players, as the squad hoped to claw their way out of the MPL Indonesia cellars.

The Onic Philippines captain, whose transfer rumors became imminent as the squad poised for a rebuild, had already hinted on an overseas transfer, even catching people off guard after a brief return to the Philippines, ahead of the announcement to suit up for Geek Fam.

Known for his shotcalling prowess, Baloyskie is expected to marshal the squad as it tries to bounce back from a dismal season.

MALAYSIA

1. Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales (Team SMG)

Like Baloyskie, Hate hinted at an overseas transfer by taking a photo of a cart which read “"Tekan Ke Bawah"

And the move was made official 9 days later, when he became part of MPL Malaysia Season 8 champions Team SMG, as the squad rebuilt ahead of the next MPL season.

He has already reaped two MVP honors, in his debut game against RSG Malaysia.

2. Theo “Raizen” Eusebio (Suhaz Esports, coach)

Raizen, who hails from amateur squad Z4 Esports, owned by no less than ML:BB veteran Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso, is now one of the coaches of Suhaz Esports in Malaysia.

Suhaz Esports placed 1st in Season 9 of Malaysia’s MPL Professional League, and will look to finally secure a championship title with Raizen’s guidance.

CAMBODIA

1. John Michael “Zico” Dizon (Burn x Flash)

After departing Nexplay EVOS, head coach and veteran ML:BB player set out for Cambodia to be part of Burn x Flash.

In his debut as a coach in MPL Cambodia, he already lead the squad to a 2-0 win last August 7 against Divinity Saga. He will later on be joined by former Nexplay players Hesa and MP The King (now MPDking) after they were announced to sign up for the squad.

2. Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara and Michael “MPDKing” Endino (Burn x Flash)

Hesa and MPDking were among players who left Nexplay EVOS in the offseason. Like former coach Zico, they now set out on the pro leagues in Cambodia.

However, they have yet to start their professional stints there, as they prepare papers necessary for their travel there.

MONGOLIA

1. Joshwell "Iy4knu" Manaoag (Positive Gaming)

In one of the twists to the MPL - Philippines player exodus, Positive Gaming announced it would be signing ML:BB veteran Iy4knu. With Positive Gaming having a bootcamp in the Philippines, however, it remains unclear if Iy4knu will play in Mongolia or play from their Filipino base.

Iy4knu, whose been around the local pro scene in Season 5, aims to bring his expertise to Mongolian shores, whose prowess in ML:BB has yet to be given spotlight on.