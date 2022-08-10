MANILA - Veteran Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaoag will go pro ni Mongolia.

Positive Gaming announced that Iy4knu signed up for their squad.

"We welcome our newest member Iy4knu, a former MPL Player and member of ONIC PH and RSG PH, to our team. Iy4knu is to play for Positive Gaming starting today," they said, adding that they will share more news soon.

The Mongolian squad earlier hinted that it will be taking in a veteran player from the Philippines, whose ML:BB scene has been rocked with overseas transfers left and right in the off-season.

Positive Gaming says it has a bootcamp in the Philippines.

Iy4knu started his pro career with Dream High Gaming, before hopping into Onic Philippines in MPL Season 4.

Iy4knu became part of Onic Philippines until MPL Season 7, when the squad placed 7th to 8th in the playoffs.

He moved to RSG Philippines in Season 8, before skipping Season 9, when the Kingslayers emerged as champions of the Philippines and the ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup in Malaysia.

Last July, RSG placed Iy4knu on the squad's transfer list.